Marshall Motif ANC – the brand’s first TWS headphones with active noise canceling – Wylsacom

Marshall has introduced two new models of TWS headphones, one of which has received an active noise canceling system.

Motif ANC

The headphones received 6 mm dynamic drivers and reproduce sound in the frequency range of 20 Hz – 20 kHz.

Each earphone has two microphones, which are responsible for the active noise cancellation. Playback control through touch pads. Connecting to a device via Bluetooth 5.2.

A full charge of the earbuds will last 4.5 hours of operation with noise canceling and 6 hours without it. The total working time with the case is 20 and 26 hours, respectively.

The design is rough, the shape of the headphones and the case resembles the AirPods Pro, but apart from the shape they have nothing in common.

The Marshall Motif ANC will go on sale on September 30th. The price in Europe is 199 euros (approximately 17,200 rubles).

Minor III

This is a model without active noise cancellation, but with 12mm drivers. Each earphone has one microphone, Bluetooth 5.2 connection. Without a case, the headphones will last 5 hours, and with a case – 25 hours.

This model already looks like regular AirPods, but, again, in the Marshall branding. Available for ordering on the manufacturer’s website for 129 euros (approximately 11,200 rubles).