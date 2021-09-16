Marshall Wireless Headphones Introduced – Noise Canceling and Noise Canceling

Renowned audio equipment manufacturer Marshall has licensed its brand products to Sweden’s Zound Industries. Today she announced two models of wireless headphones Marshall Minor III and Marshall Motif ANC.

The $ 199 Motif ANC is a fully wireless headphone with active noise canceling and transparency mode. The device is protected from moisture ingress according to the IPX5 standard. To implement the active noise canceling function, two microphones are installed in each of the headphones. Motif ANC features 6mm dynamic drivers with a maximum sensitivity of 106dB at 1mW and 16 ohms impedance. The headphones are equipped with touch controls and provide 4.5 hours of music playback. When using the charging case, this time is extended to 20 hours.

The $ 129 Minor III is an entry-level TWS earbud that is the first in the history of the Minor series to be wiredless. The design of the device resembles Apple’s AirPods. Minor III are equipped with 12 mm drivers with a sensitivity of 93 dB, and their impedance reaches 32 Ohms. Like Motif ANC, Minor III boasts touch controls. They provide five hours of music playback on a single charge. When using the charging case, this time increases to 25 hours. Marshall Minor III is IPX4 waterproof. The device uses Bluetooth 5.2 to connect.

Minor III is already available on the Marshall website. Motif ANC will be available for purchase from September 30th.