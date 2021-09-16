Media: hackers attack Russian companies through Microsoft Office – Gazeta.ru

In Russia, attempts of hacker attacks have been recorded in more than 18 organizations – they are carried out through a new vulnerability in Microsoft Office products. They write about it “News” with reference to the specialists of Kaspersky Lab.

According to the newspaper, the list of victims included companies from the research, energy, industrial sectors, the sector for the development of medical technology, as well as telecommunications and IT.

“The way cybercriminals are exploiting the vulnerability now is through phishing emails with a document attachment. An employee just needs to open such a document on his computer for the vulnerability to work, and then a “payload” – malware is downloaded and installed on the victim’s computer, ”said Evgeny Lopatin, head of the complex threat detection department.

We are talking about a vulnerability in MSHTML, the engine for the Internet Explorer browser. It allows attackers to create a document that, when opened, Microsoft Office automatically downloads and runs a malicious script. The downloaded program allows you to launch a sequence of actions necessary for a hacker.

