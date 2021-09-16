Milan lost to Liverpool in the first match in 7 years in the Champions League :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting ended with a score of 3: 2, in the next round Milan will face Atlético and Liverpool will face Porto

Milan lost to Liverpool in the first round of the Champions League group stage. The meeting took place in England and ended with a score of 3: 2.

The scoring was opened by the defender of the Italian team Fikayo Tomori, who sent the ball into his team’s goal in the 9th minute. The score could have changed again in just a few minutes, but Liverpool striker Mohammed Salah was unable to convert the penalty. Before the match against Milan, the Egyptian scored from the penalty spot 17 times in a row.

After Salah failed to increase Liverpool’s advantage, Milan managed to level the score first and then take the lead. Ante Rebic and Braim Diaz distinguished themselves with effective strikes.

However, immediately after the break, Salah was able to score everything and equalize the score. The final score was set by Jordan Henderson 20 minutes before the end of the meeting.

This is the first Champions League match for Milan since March 2014, when the team lost 1-4 to Atlético Madrid in Madrid.

In the next round, Milan will face Atlético in Italy, while Liverpool will play against Porto in Portugal.