Motivating films that will inspire you to do things in the new year

In January, many summarize the results of the past year, and at the same time make plans for the next 12 months (well, or at least try). In 2021, our desire to zero and “rise from the ashes” is stronger than ever. If you are thinking about changing your field of activity, want to reconsider your views on romantic relationships, or just learn to listen to yourself, the films from our list will help you with this.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004)

Director Michel Gondry’s stunning film asks viewers a series of important questions about love, relationships and what makes us who we are. Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey play Clementine and Joel – after their relationship ends, they turn to a memory erasure company to get rid of each other’s memories. Who knew that after that they would meet again by chance and fall in love with each other?

For this work, Gondry received an Oscar as a co-writer of the script. And this is not surprising: for all its surrealism, “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” makes viewers experience the entire palette of emotions and provides a lot of food for thought. What are memories really? Is it just an erasable database or something more? Are people programmed to repeat the same mistakes over and over?

Shot from the movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind”

“Wild” (2014)

In the movie Wild, Reese Witherspoon plays Cheryl Strayd, a woman who hiked the 1,100-mile Pacific Ridge Trail through California, Oregon and Washington. The film, based on a true story, was directed by Jean-Marc Vallee, with whom Witherspoon would later work on the series Big Little Lies.

Watching the heroine make her way through the desert, mountain, forest and river, we also see flashbacks from her life and understand what events prompted Straid to take such a brave step: the sudden death of her mother (played by Laura Dern) and the ensuing heroin addiction … Further – worse: regular promiscuous sex, alcohol and drug abuse, a ruined marriage with a good man. All the time that Strayd spends alone in the wild, often overcoming serious difficulties, becomes for her an act of purification and transformation.

Shot from the movie “Wild”

“Puzzle” (2018)

The main role in this sweet and touching drama went to Kelly MacDonald, who you may remember from the movie Trainspotting (1996) and the TV series Boardwalk Empire (2010). She plays the humble housewife Agnes. She is bound by the bonds of a difficult marriage, lives in an unremarkable town in Connecticut and decides to break free by secretly applying to participate in the jigsaw puzzle. To do this, she needs to go to New York, where you can easily get by train, but for Agnes, this event becomes a real emotional shock and opens up a whole new world for her.

MacDonald’s acting is impeccable: watching the inner growth of the main character is an incredible pleasure. Her puzzle partner Robert is played by the famous Indian actor Irfan Khan (this role was one of the last for him before his death in 2020). In the directorial debut of Mark Turtletaub, producer of Little Miss Happiness, MacDonald plays so convincingly that her contribution to popularizing puzzles can be compared to what Anya Taylor-Joy and Queen’s Move did for chess.

Shot from the movie “Puzzle”

“Women’s Fight” (2000)

Director Karin Kusama’s story is about a Brooklyn girl played by Michelle Rodriguez even before she became a world famous actress thanks to the Fast and the Furious franchise. Boxing helps the heroine find inner balance, and this is an excellent motivation for everyone who wants to improve relations with sports in the new year. Especially for filming, Rodriguez was trained in martial arts, and therefore the battle scenes look extremely convincing, and sometimes even cruel.

On screen, Rodriguez has portrayed a stubborn young woman radiating anger who finds control and comfort in the ring. A good example of how physical exercise changes us not only externally, but also internally.

Shot from the film “Women’s Fight”

“Eat, Pray, Love” (2010)

Let’s be honest, this Ryan Murphy film was the backbone of the basics. Emily must have watched it on the way to Paris. It is “Eat, Pray, Love” that first comes to mind when it comes to cinema, which helps to escape from reality. The main role in it was played by Julia Roberts, the goddess of cinema, whose appearance on the screen illuminates everything around with an angelic light.

The film is based on the book by Elizabeth Gilbert, which stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for 150 weeks. Roberts plays Gilbert herself – wanting to change her life, she escapes from familiar New York to meet adventures in order to see the world, flirt with handsome men and get to know her real self. Needless to say, this tape is pure escapism lasting more than two hours, it is impossible to watch it without a burning desire to immediately go on a journey (especially now).