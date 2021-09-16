“Now Zenit has one task – to prepare for Rubin. You have to be able to switch after the Champions League and national teams games “, reports Sergey Semak – Football

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak shared his expectations from the RPL round 8 match against Rubin in Kazan.

– What is the current information on the injured?

– To date, the information has not changed: neither Ozdoev, nor Karavaev, nor Lovren train in the general group, so we will keep the situation under control and wait for the early recovery of the players we really need.

– The game in London was very costly both in terms of strength and emotion. Is there a risk that these forces and emotions will not be enough to play against Rubin?

– It always happens – after such games and after the matches of the national teams, the guys spend a lot of energy and emotions. We need to be able to switch, now our only task is to prepare well for the match against Rubin.

– Rubin is in the leading group, on their account – three wins and a draw in four RPL matches. What are their strengths, and how can Zenit interrupt this unbeaten run?

– Not only Rubin – Sochi, Lokomotiv and Zenit are also unbeaten at home. The teams have not played so many matches yet, nevertheless this suggests that Rubin is playing well, especially at home with their fans and is achieving results.

Well, we need to show our game and play reliably in defense. Unfortunately, in the last matches of the Russian championship, we do not always have enough reliability, so we need to work both in defense and in attack in order to achieve the result that we need.

– Last season, Rubin became the only team to beat Zenit twice in the Russian Championship. Does that make Monday’s match more fundamental for you?

– No, we just want to win every match. We played well with Rubin last season, but, unfortunately, the result was bad. It happens. Defeats happen, the championship is long, for thirty rounds there will be some misfires.

It happens: you do a lot to win, but the result and the game itself are not always fair and reflect the balance of power, so we just need to prepare, play and give all the best in every match in order to achieve victory, ” Semak said.