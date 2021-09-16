Nvidia reacted to the appearance of PlayStation exclusives in the GeForce Now database

The leak of the GeForce Now cloud service game base has not gone unnoticed by Nvidia. Let us remind you that many unreleased projects were discovered in it, including a number of PlayStation exclusives. The WCCFTech editors directly approached Nvidia for clarification and received a predictable response.

“Nvidia is aware of an unauthorized published list of games with released and / or alleged titles, which is used for internal tracking and testing purposes only. Listing is neither a confirmation nor an announcement of any game.

Nvidia immediately took action to close access to the list. No confidential game assemblies or personal information has been disclosed, ”a Green representative told our colleagues.

Most of the games listed in the leak are stubs for internal testing of GeForce Now and will probably never be released on personal computers. The WCCFTech editors are still of the opinion that a number of PlayStation exclusives will eventually acquire a PC version, such as God of War (2018), Final Fantasy VII Remake, Death Stranding Director’s Cut and Ghost of Tsushima. In addition, the published list contains a remaster of Grand Theft Auto Trilogy, rumors of which have been circulating on the web for a long time.