Office suite Microsoft Office 2021 will be presented on October 5

Subscription services are gaining popularity. However, many users are not ready to give up on traditional products. It is for them that the Office 2021 office suite is intended, which Microsoft will release on October 5, along with Windows 11.

Like Office 2019, the new Office 2021 can be purchased permanently with a one-time payment, as opposed to Microsoft 365 subscriptions. The new Office suite will be available for both Windows and macOS. Microsoft has promised to share more details on Office 2021 soon. However, according to Tom Warren of The Verge, the new office suite will receive a number of innovations introduced in the Office LTSC for corporate clients, which was launched today. These include new support for dark mode and new sharing options.

Microsoft reportedly plans to support Office 2021 for at least five years. The software product will be compatible with 32- and 64-bit systems.