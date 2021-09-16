Online Chess Olympiad – 2021: Russia defeated the United States in a bright final – how was it?

How Russia – Canada in hockey

In team chess tournaments, perhaps, there is no brighter sign these days than the match between Russia and the United States. In fact, it’s like Russia – Canada in hockey. Overseas, the black and white game also has a powerful tradition: the first uncrowned champion Paul Morphymoved to the USA, the first chess king Wilhelm Steinitz, who studied and lived in the States, invincible for many years, the third world champion Jose Raul Capablanca, a long-term rival of the first Soviet champion Mikhail Botvinnik Samuel Reshevsky and, finally, the lone genius, the 11th world champion who knocked down the Soviet chess machine alone Robert Fisher.





In team competitions, the duel was even more principled. Yes, the Soviet players defeated the Americans in the post-war radio match (1945) with a score of 15.5: 4.5 (the participants of the match were even given praise Stalin!), but then there were separate failures. Then American students will sensationally overcome the Soviet dream-team with Boris Spassky at the head, and even in Moscow, then unexpected trips will be put at the Chess Olympiads. This happened, for example, in 1986, when the world champion Garry Kasparov sensationally yielded to the young Yasser Seirawan, and this defeat led to the loss of the entire match.

Nevertheless, before the collapse of the USSR, the domestic team won almost all important starts, despite the desperate resistance of rivals, and looked like a clear favorite. The situation changed with the opening of borders: the US team was staffed with emigrants from Russia and already at the 1993 World Championship inflicted a painful defeat on our team and took first place. As a result, the coach of the Russian team, a famous grandmaster Yuri Razuvaev received a scuffle at a meeting of the federation and, despite all his enormous authority, was removed from his post. The Cold War ended then, but the emotional intensity remained. Nevertheless, the 90s and zero in chess team tournaments are, rather, a struggle for the primacy of squads from the post-Soviet space: Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Azerbaijan.

Photo: ruchess.ru

How a millionaire helped Americans

The situation changed radically when a millionaire took up chess in the USA Rex Sinckfield… Dreaming of the domination of his team, he contributed to the move to the States of such stars as Fabiano Caruana (Italy), Lenier Dominguez (Cuba), Wesley So (Philippines). In his native St. Louis, the legendary champion Garry Kasparov began to constantly visit, who met with the players of the US team in training tournaments, and pulled up the American youth. Numerous chess grants began to function in the United States – thanks to them to support the local star Hikaru Nakamura talented Sam Shankland. Thanks to the huge support of chess in American universities, European and Asian youth literally flooded there. Bright players with oriental roots began to advance to the first places in the American championships.





The results were not long in coming – the US team won the 2016 Olympics and finished second after the Chinese in 2018, and the Russians could not overcome a kind of rock. They have consistently been in the top three, but have not been able to win in any way since 2002, when the team was last headed by Kasparov. Some consolation was the 4-0 defeat of the Americans at the 2017 World Championships in Khanty-Mansiysk, but the Stars and Stripes sent a young squad for a run-in and did not bring all the giants.

Russia has stars too

From the Russian side, the famous chess patron, who headed the national federation and the institute of the men’s team, undertook to fight the Americans Andrey Filatov. All resources were thrown to the aid of the team and its coaches, a new generation of stars appeared in the country: Daniil Dubov, Andrey Esipenko, Vladislav Artemiev, Vladimir Fedoseevwho were supposed to replace the retired Vladimir Kramnik and his contemporaries.

But the coronavirus postponed the “Hamburg score” confrontation, which was fueled by a very complex global political agenda. The Chess Olympiad will take place only in 2022 in Moscow, and for the last two years, the leaders of the black-and-white world have had to compete on the Internet and on the so-called hybrid venues, when everyone plays from their own club under the supervision of judges. And even then it is not yet entirely clear whether everyone will be able to gather in 2022, because many famous players did not make it to the World Cup in Sochi due to the pandemic.

Olympiad on the Internet

FIDE, led by Arkady Dvorkovich, has been holding the so-called online Olympiad for the second year in a row, and it does so in an interesting format – two men’s boards, two women’s boards, one youth board and one girl board. It looks like the Soviet Spartakiad and for good reason – the father of the FIDE President is a well-known referee Vladimir Dvorkovich judged similar tournaments for decades.

Of course, this format always plays into the hands of teams with deeper rosters – you need to have strong women, growing juniors. In the first Internet Olympics, the Americans were on the sidelines, and the Russians and Indians came together in the finals. It all ended in a scandal: Russia was in the lead, but then the connection was lost and Arkady Dvorkovich decided to present two sets of gold awards, which caused a well-founded objection from those who were in the lead.

American sensations

In 2021, organization and communication have been brilliant, but not without a fly in the ointment. Super tournaments in Stavanger overlapped (the last elite start before the battle Carlsen – Nepomniachtchi) and St. Louis. As a result, Russia fought without Nepomniachtchi with Karjakin, and the Americans – without Caruana, So, Nakamura and Dominguez. Let me remind you that any two men could have been put on a separate match.





If the Russians had the opportunity of a good substitution – World Rapid Champion Daniil Dubovshone in Carlsen’s internet series Vladislav Artemiev, multiple world blitz champion Alexander Grischuk, semi-finalist of the World Cup Vladimir Fedoseev, it seemed that the United States now has little chance. But the Stars and Stripes with their youth team just worked wonders throughout the tournament. Having knocked out the “group of death”, they then miraculously pulled out a match with Kazakhstan (our southern neighbors have fantastically strong all women’s boards) – their rivals in their homeland even had a scandal with the usual question “who is to blame?” Then the Americans, having lost the first match 1: 5, managed to turn the picture of the battle against the Indians, who were led forward by the ex-world champion himself Viswanathan Anand… First we won back, and then we won validly in extra time.

Photo: ruchess.ru

There is a victory for Russia!

Before the final, Russia, whose application included: men Alexander Grischuk, Daniil Dubov, Vladislav Artemiev, Vladimir Fedoseev, women Alexandra Goryachkina, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Ekaterina Lagno, Valentina Gunina, juniors Andrey Esipenko, Volodar Murzin and juniors Polina Shuvalova, Leia Garifullina (team captain – grandmaster Alexander Motylev) looked like a clear favorite. What can we talk about, even if Esipenko plays on the Russians’ youth board, who defeated Carlsen, and also helped to beat such a strong China in the semifinals! The most difficult thing, perhaps, was the captain, who had to decide which of these stars would still play a separate match.

The Russian national team won the first match 3.5: 2.5 – Aleksandra Goryachkina and Vladislav Artemiev won the victory, but stubborn rivals from the United States managed to break the score. In the return battle, the Americans again tried to create a comeback – their talented young player Evonder Liang from the opening began to destroy Esipenko’s position. However, unlike the Indian chess players who “floated” at such a moment, ours did not break down – Alexandra Goryachkina and Leia Garifullina won. There is a big victory!





Despite the triumph and joy of gold awards, it is too early to relax. In the summer of 2022, the strongest composition of Americans will arrive in the capital of Russia. And women will no longer help men, they will fight separately in their tournament. The confrontation continues!