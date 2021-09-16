Open testing of Age of Empires IV will be held next weekend

Microsoft publishers, together with developers from the studios Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge, have confirmed plans to conduct another test of their Age of Empires IV strategy.

The upcoming tests of Age of Empires IV differ from the closed “beta” held in August of this year with an open character. In other words, you don’t have to join the Age Insider program.

“The assembly will appear in the Xbox Insider Hub application from the Microsoft Store or on Steam, regardless of whether you are Age Insider or not. The larger the audience for this technical stress test, the more successful it will be! “ – explained the authors.

The main task for the upcoming tests, the developers say, is checking the endurance of Age of Empires IV servers and its various systems (matchmaking, lobbies, and others).

In this regard, the upcoming testing of Age of Empires IV will last only three days: it will begin on September 17 at 20:00 Moscow time and will end on September 20 at 20:00 Moscow time.

As part of the stress test, users will be able to evaluate the training mission, four civilizations (England, China, Abbasids, Holy Roman Empire), multiplayer, as well as the ability to zoom out the camera more than allowed in beta.

Age of Empires IV goes on sale October 28 for PC (Steam, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass). Everyone whose computers meet at least the minimum system requirements for the game are invited to participate in the upcoming tests.