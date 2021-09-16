OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition: Ultimate Photographer

by






aliexpress
16 September 2021, 16:57

OPPO comes pre-loaded with a special edition of the Find X3 Pro, created with the help of Kodak. Çäåñü ïðèìåíåí îñîáûé äèçàéí â ñòèëå êëàññè ÷ åñêèõ ôîòîàïïàðàòîâ áðåíäà, à òàêæå ïðîâåäåíà êàëèáðîâêà öâåòîïåðåäà ÷ è ñíèìêîâ íà ÷ åòâåðíóþ îñíîâíóþ êàìåðó (êîíôèãóðàöèÿ ìîäóëåé òà æå). Òàêæå òàêîé âàðèàíò ôëàãìàíà OPPO âûäåëÿåòñÿ êîìáèíàöèåé 16/512 ÃÁ, ðàñøèðåííîé êîìïëåêòàöèåé ñ íàóøíèêàìè, ñòèëèçîâàííûì ïîä îñíîâíîé êîðïóñ ÷ åõëîì è òåìàòè ÷ åñêîé óïàêîâêîé, à òàêæå íåçíà ÷ èòåëüíûìè èçìåíåíèÿìè ïî ãàáàðèòàì. Last but not least, let’s go first with ColorOS 12 pre-installed (on Android 11). The OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition comes with a 6499 price rating. Possibly, that we can see it from the very beginning (only in case of emergency).

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition: Ultimate Photographer
OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition: Ultimate Photographer

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition: Ultimate Photographer

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition: Ultimate Photographer
Mobiltelefon.ru

OPPO Find X3 Pro Photographer Edition Tech Specs
No 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G
Stitch ColorOS 12 to Android 11
Kkan 6.7 “, 20.1: 9, 3216 x 1440 dots, 525ppi, 120 Hz, 240 Hz (180 Hz standard), 500 nits (type), 800-1300 nits (max), HDR10 + , 5,000,000: 1 (type) 12,000,000: 1 (peak), DCI-P3, 10 bits, AMOLED Å4 (LTPO)
× message Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
CPU: 8 days, 5 nm, Cortex-X1 2.84 ö + 3 x Cortex-A78 up to 2.4 ö + 4 x Cortex-A55 up to 1.8 ö
GPU: Adreno 660
ÎÇÓ 16 ÃÁ
LPDDR5
3200 ÌÃö
4х16 bit
ÏÇÓ 512 ÃÁ
UFS 3.1
SIM and memory card Two nanoSIM cards
Size The same, AI, HDR, Live HDR, Super RAW, Ultra-Numerous Mode, Movie Recording (with EIS) 4Ê @ 60 / 30fps, 1080ð @ 60 / 30fps, 720p @ 60 / 30fps, Slo-Mо 1080ð @ 240fps, 720p @ 480fps
Basic: 50 Ìï, Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 “, f / 1.8, OIS, 2õ2 OCL PDAF
Wide: 50 pixels, Sony IMX766, 1 / 1.56 “, f / 1.8, capture angle 110.3 degrees, autofocus, macro 4 cm
Elelefoto: 13 SP, f / 2.4, periscopic-optics, 5x digital zoom, 20x digital zoom
Cycle: 5 SP, f / 3.0, 60s application, 1080p video recording
Yellow In the window, 32 ips, f / 2.4, viewing angle 81 degrees, 5 lenses, EIS, AI, HDR, video recording 1080p @ 30fps, 720p @ fps
Attacker 4500 ìÀ h
Order USB 3.1 Type-C, SuperVOOC 2.0 65 W, fast charging AirVOOC 30 W, fast charging 10 W
Connectors Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4 / 5 ÃÃö, 2×2 MIMO
Bluetooth 5.2
GPS, A-GPS, Beidou, Glonass, GALILEO, QZSS
NFC Esti
Biometry Window Printing the pallet in the window
Recognition of lice
Çvuk Dolby Atmos, LDAC, aptX, aptX HD
Water supply IP68
Size and weight 163.6 x 74 x 9.1 mm
196 ã
Price 6499 Man
(73,050 rubles

aliexpress

© Aktou Puchkin. Mobiltelefon

About OPPO Materials

Tips by topic:

Magi: oppo find x3 pro snapdragon 888 kodak


Overview Samsung Galaxy A52

nova8

Overview Xiaomi Mi Band 6

POCO F3 Overview

Overview Infinix Hot 10 Play

Overview Redkey F10

Overview Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

Leave a Comment