Osaka, Biles, Brady named Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of the Year – Tennis

Time magazine has published a ranking of the 100 most influential people of the year. It includes six representatives of sports:

• Naomi Osaka, tennis. “It’s amazing to see Naomi Osaka’s humility and focus on others. It is incredibly valuable that she can speak honestly about psychological problems and share her vulnerability, ”reads the accompanying text.

• Simone Biles, artistic gymnastics. “She embodies the endless potential of black women. It is a pity that I could not be equal to her when I was little and tried to make my dreams come true, “- wrote about Biles Serena Williams.

• Tom Brady, American football. “Even if you’re not into tennis, you know Roger Federer. Even if you don’t follow basketball, you know Michael Jordan. Tom Brady is the same legendary athlete that people know, see and admire, ”wrote David Beckham.

• Allison Felix, athletics. “Allison is a terrific example as a mother, as a woman and as an athlete. She has already paved the way in many different areas – including the fight for new maternity rules that will help a new generation of mothers and athletes, ”wrote figure skater Michelle Kwan.

• Sunisa Li, artistic gymnastics. “Sunisa Lee’s Olympic performance not only cements her legacy, but also symbolizes strength and inspires people around the world.”

• Sekhei Otani, baseball. “He’s having an outstanding season like we haven’t seen it before. And not only is he incredible on the pitch, but a gentleman beyond. “

Osaka lit the fire of the Olympics, and before that she filmed a documentary about herself. Everything in it is blurry and there is a lot of anxiety.

