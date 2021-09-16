PC gamers now have two new ways to remotely play Xbox games

Microsoft updated its own Xbox app so that Windows 10 PC users can now stream library games Xbox Game Pass both from the cloud and from your home consoles.

“Thanks to the new updates, you can now play your favorite console games on a wide variety of PCs, even those that don’t meet the requirements of certain projects,” Microsoft said.

Cloud streaming capability (Xbox Cloud Gaming) first became available to PC users this August via the Xbox app. Only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers who agreed to participate in the Xbox Insider program could try it. It is now available to all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 countries. Russia is not yet represented in this list …

To use the service, PC gamers need to connect via a Bluetooth or USB compatible controller. After that, you need to click the “Cloud Gaming” button and select any Xbox Game Pass library project.

Now with the Xbox app, gamers can stream games to their PCs from the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The update allows you to stream projects at 1080p, frame rates up to 60 FPS, as well as play compatible games that were released on the Xbox 360 and the original Xbox. It is the last opportunity Microsoft calls “one of the most requested features“…

All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can use the cloud gaming service Xbox Cloud Gaming starting June this year using web browsers on PC and iOS.

Microsoft plans to offer Xbox One owners the ability to play games for Xbox Series X / S consoles later this year, when Xbox Cloud Gaming becomes available on consoles. Testing will take place this fall, with streaming support slated to launch in time for the holiday season.

