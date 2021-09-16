“Perhaps the state of the field in Kazan will make some adjustments.”

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak spoke about the preparations for the 8th round away match between Tinkoff RPL and Rubin.

– What is the state of the team after the match against Chelsea?

– There is always a small problem for players who do not get game practice. We do not have such a lot, nevertheless they are. It is important to work well on days when there is an opportunity to practice well, so that they are always fresh and at the same time ready to play.

– Today Zenit has a recovery training or have you already returned to the usual mode of training?

– Today the guys who have played more with Chelsea have been recovering. For the rest, it was quite a difficult task. From Friday, we will work together, there will be hard work for everyone.

– What is the situation with the injured?

– She’s the same. Ozdoev, Karavaev and Lovren do not train in the general group. We keep the situation under control, and, of course, we are waiting for their early recovery. They are all players that we really need.

– The game in London turned out to be energy-consuming both in strength and in emotions. Will there be enough of them to play against Rubin?

– It always happens that way, and after the matches of the national teams too. You have to be able to switch. Now the only task is to prepare well for the game against Rubin. Everyone understands this very well.

– Rubin, which is in the leading group, has not yet lost at home. What are its strengths?

– Not only Rubin, but Sochi and Loko do not lose at home, they play well with their fans. This means that we need to play our own football, reliably in defense. Unfortunately, this was not always enough for us in the last matches. To have the result that we all want, it is necessary to play reliably both in defense and in attack.

– Last season Rubin became the only team to beat Zenit twice in the league. Does this make the current meeting more principled?

– No, because we want to win every match. Last season Zenit played well against Rubin, but the result was poor. This happens in football. In the season before last, by the way, they also lost away. And it happened that Anji was inferior. The championship is long and for 30 rounds there will still be some misfires. The result is not always obtained, even if you do a lot to win. You just need to prepare for each match.

– Do you have any concerns about the quality of the lawn in Kazan?

– I read Leonid Slutskiy, who said that the condition of the lawn is not ideal in both arenas and that the highest quality field is at the training base. But what to do: what is the lawn, this is. The field will be the same for both teams. Perhaps it will make some adjustments. Let’s look at the state of the field on the spot.

The match “Rubin” – “Zenith” will be held in Kazan on September 20. Watch the live broadcast of the meeting from 18:25 (Moscow time) on the MATCH PREMIER TV channel, the sites matchtv.ru and sportbox.ru.