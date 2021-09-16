program, topics of reports and the first three speakers »Events

On September 29, Technopolis Moscow will host the 10th Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Moscow! Registration for the event is open.

The anniversary event on crypto industry trends will bring together industry professionals to discuss the current state of the digital currency market and the opportunities to earn money in this area.

Event program: topics of reports and first speakers

Visitors to the event will find 7 hours of useful content, interactive discussion, speed dating, a demo zone with advanced solutions, the best practical cases and maximum productive communication among top specialists.

Speakers at Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Moscow 2021 will talk about working ways to make money in the crypto industry and analyze how blockchain technology can help in business development. Experts will also analyze innovations in Russian legislation on the regulation of digital assets and assess their impact on the market.

We present the first three experts who will speak at the conference:

● Mikhail Uspensky – Member of the International Tax Association, lawyer.

● Venus Shaydullina – Member of the Expert Council on the Digital Economy and Blockchain Technology of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

● Olga Yaroshevskaya – Content Director of the NexChange Group.

Among the topics to be discussed at the event:

● Regulation of the blockchain market in Russia: what’s next?

● Position of the Bank of Russia in relation to regulation of digital financial assets.

● Crypto trading in 2021: effective approaches to trading.

● Is it dangerous to own a cryptocurrency in Russia? New changes in legislation and their implications for the market.

● Blockchain in the field of cybersecurity: practical experience of market participants.

● Eco-friendly mining: feasibility and profitability in Russia.

● Digital currencies of central banks: why are they needed and how will they affect the traditional economic system?

● Implementation and use of blockchain in business: what is useful to know about?

● SSI as a trendy way to control digital identity.

A complete list of speakers and topics of their reports can be found on the official website.

What will be presented in the demo zone?

The Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Moscow 2021 demo zone will be attended by companies that develop and deliver innovative solutions for the crypto market.

Guests will be able to get acquainted with exhibitors, consult with them about available products and services, as well as discuss prospects for cooperation and the implementation of joint projects.

Who should go to the conference?

The event will be useful for business owners, startups, IT developers, crypto enthusiasts, investors, lawyers, financial analysts, traders and anyone interested in the topic of making money on cryptocurrencies or using blockchain technology.

Security measures at the event

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference will comply with all necessary security measures aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus infection.

Join Blockchain & Bitcoin Conference Moscow 2021 – learn about the main insights of the cryptocurrency market and discover new opportunities for unlimited earnings!

Program and registration – at btcconf.ru.