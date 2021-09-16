PSG coach said what Messi is still missing in the French club :: Football :: RBC Sport

Mauricio Pochettino said that the Argentine striker needs time to play with his partners in the attack

Read us on News News

Photo: Lars Baron / Getty Images



Paris Saint-Germain head coach Mauricio Pochettino believes that Argentine striker Lionel Messi still needs time to play with his offensive partners. He said this after the Champions League match with Club Brugge.

“We need time so that they [Месси, Неймар и Мбаппе] played with each other to make their trio successful. It was clear, and I have spoken about it during the last days. We still need to create a team, ”Pochettino said, quoted by the UEFA website.

PSG failed to win first Champions League match with Messi in starting lineup



PSG on Wednesday drew with Club Brugge 1: 1. “No one on the team can be happy with their performance, and no one can be happy with this result. We came here to score three points. Hats off to Brugge. Today they wanted it more than we did and they deserved this point, ”added the coach.

Messi in this match for the first time after moving to the French club came out in the starting lineup, despite this he could not be marked with effective actions.

Messi signed with PSG on August 10 as a free agent. His past club was Spanish Barcelona.

In the next round, PSG will play a home match against Manchester City, while Club Brugge will face RB Leipzig in Germany.