PSG mentor appreciated the joint debut of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar – Gazeta.Ru

Head coach of Paris Saint-Germain Mauricio Pochettino after the Champions League match against Club Brugge (1: 1) spoke about the first joint appearance on the field of strikers Messi, Neymar and Mbappé. The words of a specialist are conveyed L`Equipe…

“The three of them need time to understand each other and do the right thing. Messi? I liked his acting, his attitude and desire. We need to be more consistent, we made a lot of mistakes in the first half, and our game needs to be more consistent. It was not a very good match for us, but we have to stay calm, – said Pochettino.

In the next Champions League match, PSG will host Manchester City at their stadium, while Club Brugge will play against RB Leipzig.

On August 10, PSG officially announced the signing of a contract with Lionel Messi. The agreement is valid until 2023.

Messi is a graduate of Barcelona. He made his debut for the main team in 2004. Together with the blue garnet, he won 35 titles. The forward has won the Ballon d’Or six times. Last season, he took part in 35 matches of the Spanish championship, in which he scored 30 goals and gave nine assists.

Formerly Messi broke the record Pele.