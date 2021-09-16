Putin will visit the Olympic Games in China :: Others :: RBC Sport

According to Foreign Minister Sergai Lavrov, the President accepted the invitation of the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the Beijing Winter Olympics in February 2022. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Dushanbe.

“During the conversation, President Vladimir Putin gladly accepted Xi Jinping’s invitation to attend the Winter Olympics in February 2022, and, of course, we hope that the summit can be held face-to-face and that Chinese and Russian athletes will once again prove their highest sports and human qualities “, – quotes Lavrov” RIA Novosti “.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing from 4 to 20 February.

Putin presented awards to the winners of the Tokyo Olympics

Olympiad Diaries

Due to WADA sanctions, Russian athletes will perform at the Games under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee. Instead of the national anthem, a fragment from the First Concerto for Piano and Orchestra by Pyotr Tchaikovsky will be used at the awards ceremony.

Also, until December 16, 2022, there is a ban on all top Russian officials from attending the Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as world championships. It applies to the president, all members of the government, including deputy ministers, deputies of the State Duma and members of the Federation Council, heads of state organizations and their deputies, employees of the Investigative Committee of Russia and the presidential administration.

However, the ban provides for exceptions – a person can attend the competition if he is personally invited by the President or Prime Minister of the country in which the tournament will be held, as well as if he is a member of the IOC or the International Paralympic Committee.

The last time Putin personally attended the Olympics in another country was in 2012, when he traveled to London, attended the judo finals and met with British Prime Minister (then) David Cameron.

In 2014, he personally attended the opening of the home Olympics in Sochi, attended the closing ceremony of the Paralympics. And in August 2008, Putin, as head of government, visited Beijing, where the Summer Olympics were held.