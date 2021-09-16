Razer has released gaming fingertips for fans of mobile games

Razer’s experiments in producing things that are very unusual for its profile continue. Earlier, the manufacturer introduced the Zephyr protective mask, which became a logical development of the Hazel project in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has now released the Gaming Finger Sleeve. And no, this is not a belated April Fools’ joke.

The novelty is intended for those who like to conduct marathon sessions in mobile multiplayer games. The thickness of the fingertip is 0.8 mm. It is sweat wicking and is made of nylon and spandex. In other words, from materials used in yoga pants or clothing for various sports. Additionally, silver fibers are woven into the material.

“Victory is at your fingertips. Slip on your Razer Gaming Finger Sleeve and never miss out on precise movements to avoid losing your victory in mobile battles. Our fingertips are made from breathable material to keep your fingers cool and provide the maximum level of control and precision needed in the heat of virtual battles. “, – says the description of the novelty on the company’s website.

The cost of a pair of Razer Gaming Finger Sleeves is $ 10. Purchase from the Razer website.