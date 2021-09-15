Real Madrid, thanks to Ancelotti’s substitutions, won at San Siro, but left the sensational Sheriff as the leader of the group

In the match of the first round of the Champions League met “Inter” and “Real”.

Game protocol

Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk enjoyed playing together so much that they decided to join the same group a year later. We only changed Borussia Gladbakh for a selection sensation – Sheriff, which had qualified for the Champions League group stage for the first time. In the first round, the favorites played among themselves: on the great San Siro, Inter and Real met.

Carlo Ancelotti chose not the most daring tactics. “Creamy” gave the initiative to the owners, not thinking about attacks at all. There were only counterattacks, which did not make much money. In the first half, Real did not have a single shot on target and only five attempts went wide of the mark. Vinicius, Lucas Vasquez and Benzema did not use their potential in this game. Inter was brave.

Embed from Getty Images

The Milanese created the first moment after a corner: Martinez took the rebound after an unsuccessful cross and already famously hung on Dzeko. Edin struck with his head – Courtois parried, and Alaba took over the finishing off Shkrinjar. Following Milan already threatened with the first rate, closing the serve of Hakan Chalhanoglu. The ball went above the gate. Beat his head and Martinez after filing Perisic. Inter came a lot with the flanks, finished dangerously, but Thibault Kuruta played very reliably.

The combination Barella – Perisic – Dzeko worked again at the end of the half. Edin accurately hit after Ivan’s serve, but the outcome is still the same – Thibaut Courtois parries on the line. By one o’clock the game “Inter” has already filled a huge number of chances, and “Real” just for the first time shot on target. Although this injection turned out to be dangerous. Karim Benzema caught the ball in the penalty area, waited for Carvajal and rolled under attack. Samir Handanovich coped with Dani’s tight shot.

Embed from Getty Images

The match is vigorous, interesting, “Inter” plays with a clear advantage, but what’s the point – there are no goals. Simone Inzaghi changes players in batches, releasing Dumfries, Dimarco, Vidal and Correa. And Real Madrid are calmly defending themselves. Madrid became even more confident towards the end of the match. Gradually they extinguished the game, one could forget about the significant advantage of “Inter”, and in such conditions the Milanese did not manage to score.

But Real Madrid scored. In the 90th minute, the fresh Rodrigo shocked San Siro, closing Kamaving’s discount with a powerful blow – 0: 1. Both appeared on the field only in the second half of the half. Madrid did not deserve victory, but won, leaving Moldovan Sheriff in first place in the group. It’s only the beginning.