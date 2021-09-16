Realistic driving and dynamic weather: Kazunori Yamauchi talks about Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5

Chapter Polyphony Digital Kazunori Yamauchi gave interviews to several publications, including GT Planet, Eurogamer and GameWatch, during which he shared new details regarding the upcoming racing simulator Gran turismo 7…

Ray-traced effects are currently only available in replays and garage;

The accuracy of the driving physics has increased significantly. The ride will feel even more realistic than the GT Sport;

DualSense Adaptive Triggers allow you to feel the vibration when the ABS is working. The improved stick accuracy of the new controller will provide vehicles with the same accuracy level as with the steering wheel;

A change of time of day and dynamic weather will appear, affecting the controllability of cars, however, the dynamic features of the environment will not be available on all tracks;

For example, parts of the track along which the wheels of cars rush will dry faster after rain than other parts of the track, thereby affecting traction;

Weather changes also affect air temperature, pavement temperature and humidity, which are taken into account when simulating physics;

It will be possible to play offline only in arcade mode. Online connection is a requirement to prevent manipulation of save data;

Added social elements. Players will be able to invite other players to their garage to demonstrate the collected collection of cars;

The car damage model will remain almost the same as in Gran Turismo Sport;

The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 versions will offer parity in features, but with differences in graphics, sound and download speeds. Users of both platforms will be able to play with each other thanks to cross-gen multiplayer support;

Gran Turismo 7 ditches the controversial GT Sport car classification system in favor of a return to the old but improved Performance Points system that was last seen in GT6;

As with the GT Sport, the GT7 will support a maximum of 16 cars on the track at a time;

The developers have not yet decided whether full-fledged 24-hour races will appear in the game;

Support for the PlayStation VR headset was left without comment;

The developers are focused on achieving 60 FPS performance in 4K resolution for the PlayStation 5 and do not plan to add support for 120 frames per second at the time of the game’s release;

The development of the game started almost immediately after the completion of GT Sport, around the end of 2017;

After the release, there will be updates with new tracks, cars and features. The developers already have ideas for the future development of the game, but it’s too early to talk about them.

Release Gran turismo 7 will take place March 4, 2022 …

