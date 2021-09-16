Research: Dota 2 and Valorant Players Are Most Harassed – Women, Blacks, and Asians Are Sufferred Most | news

Dota 2 and Valorant have the most intolerant communities. This conclusion was reached by representatives of the Anti-Defamation League and the analytical company Newzoo after a survey of more than 2.2 thousand gamers from the United States.

The survey showed that Valorant and Dota 2 are in the top in terms of the number of cases of intolerance towards other gamers – 79% and 78% of respondents complained about this, respectively. The lowest percentage of harassment complaints during online sessions was found in Minecraft – 46% of players faced it in Mojang’s sandbox.

Overall, 83% of adults among gamers said they were harassed while playing online in the past six months. Among teenagers, the percentage of dissatisfied with the behavior of other gamers online was lower – 60% of teenagers faced intolerance towards themselves.

The poll showed that women (49%), black players (42%) and Asians (38%) are most susceptible to harassment. Compared to 2020, the percentage of players who complain of racial or gender intolerance has increased. At the same time, about 37% of people from “risk groups” noted that they prefer to hide their identity online, all the time or sometimes.

Earlier in the esports community, there was a discussion of the toxicity of gamers. For example, Mark March3llo Averbukh, Product Director of Epic Esports Events, shared his opinion on this. He noted that the behavior of people on the Internet primarily depends on their upbringing.

