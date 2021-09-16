Ronaldo lived for a week in a luxurious mansion and moved because of the sheep that interfered with sleep: House: Habitat: Lenta.ru

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo decided to move after a week in a luxurious mansion in Cheshire. The athlete complained that a flock of sheep, which blew loudly in the morning, was interfering with his sleep. Writes about this The Sun.

From a six million pounds (over 600 million rubles) estate, Ronaldo moved to a three million pounds (more than 300 million rubles) house that once belonged to Manchester United star Andrew Cole. According to a tabloid source, the footballer pays a lot of attention to rest between games, which is why he decided to change his house.

After returning to Manchester United, the athlete took up residence in a 23-acre (9.3 hectare) mansion amidst animal fields, forests and hills. In the new house, where Ronaldo settled, there is a cinema, a swimming pool and a garage for four cars. In addition, the site, equipped with a video surveillance system, is patrolled daily by security guards.

Earlier, the footballer named the reason for his return to the English club. The athlete said that he loves Manchester United very much, as well as the mentality of a winner, which is inherent in the club. He added that he came to Manchester United for victories.

Ronaldo’s return to United was announced on 27 August. The striker scored three goals in two matches after his return.