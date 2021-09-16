Rui Vitoria should continue working with Spartak – his resignation will not change anything – opinion

Spartak is the main disappointment at the start of the Russian season. In the RPL, with the announced task of winning the championship by the club’s centenary (although the team always faces the task of fighting for first place and at least being in the top three), it is still only ninth, with home defeats from Nizhny Novgorod and Sochi. In the Champions League – two helpless losses to Benfica with a total score of 0: 4. And now – home defeat from Legia – the outsider (if you look at the club rating) of the group in the Europa League.

Both fans and experts criticize the team for such a result. And there are no questions here – hardly anyone will argue that for Spartak, with its resources, the result in the RPL and the Europa League is unsatisfactory. But from talking about the fact that everything in the club was lost, and the head coach, Rui Vitoria, must resign, the fans now need to leave.





Spartak does not look like a nightmare in terms of the game. As much as I would not like to say that absolutely everything is bad in the team – this is not so. And here are the numbers that are simple for general understanding (I do not pretend to be an analyst in any way) that will prove this.

In the match against Rubin, the red-and-white shot 1.05 xG (versus 0.46 for the opponent), with Wings – 2.59 (while scoring only one goal from the penalty spot), with Nizhny – 1.31 (the team Kerzhakova – 0.90, but she scored twice). With Ural – 1.14, Arsenal – 1.13 (among the Tula – 0.37, but the match ended 1: 1). Even with Sochi, Spartak looked better on this indicator – 1.27 versus 1.02. And only with Khimki did Spartak break through – 1.57 in terms of expected goals – and three goals scored. By the way, with Legia I was 1.92 against 1.13. Well, and one more curious detail – in terms of expected points, Spartak should be in the top three RPL, lagging only behind Dynamo and Krasnodar.

Of course, in one particular match, the expected goals are not an indicator. But when in several games “Spartak” lacks scored goals – this is a tendency that speaks about one thing: the team definitely does not have a failure in the game, there is bad luck and huge problems with implementation, which Vitoria spoke about yesterday:

“We train strikes every day. Football is a curious thing, in some seasons you don’t even have to hit a lot to score. And when there are problems, it happens. We have great technical strikers: Sobolev, Larsson, and Ponce each time they stay after training and practice their shots. It is a fact”.





It is logical to assume that one day the quantity will grow into quality. Because there is no doubt about the skill of the Spartak strikers, who scored 40 goals for three last season. But bad luck – yes, it happens. There are also stupid mistakes made by players: Stories and Lomovitsky they have already apologized for them.

It is also difficult to blame Vitoria for the short bench. The lack of players in the center of the pitch is a fact and a huge problem for the club. After injury Zobnina the red and white have only two main midfielders left: Umyarov and Hendrix… Spartak leased Krala, but did not buy anyone to replace him. With two matches a week, this is a serious flaw in the club. But not a coach.





In addition to bad luck, one more trend should be noted – new for the team, although rather – personally for Vitoria. If initially the coach seemed like a kind professor around him, then after his last two press conferences this feeling completely disappeared. At first, Rui reacted sharply to the question about the team’s supposedly easy summer training camp – the Portuguese recalled that he was actually not found under the fence: he is a titled, and most importantly, an experienced coach with experience in reaching the Champions League quarterfinals, championships and titles. And yesterday, after the match with Legia, he very confidently answered my question about a possible departure from the club – with such and such results: “I am here, I am the leader, I never give up. You don’t have to ask me about my resignation – the answer will always be the same. ” The coach seems to be doing well on the psychological test.

Changes in the coach’s mood are understandable – he spoke with Fedun (and, apparently, enlisted his support), after he was personally supported by the fans at the game against Khimki, so much so that Rui came out to them for the first time after the game (to a standing ovation) and began to sign autographs. The coach’s desire to start and start the team should please the fans of “Spartak”. As well as his experiments with tactics – the team returned to the system with three central defenders. And the same Kononov at the end of his career at Spartak he gave the impression of a tired man who had just given up. And the game at Kononov was much worse than it is now.





The resignation of Vitoria, about which the lazy one has not yet discussed, will not change anything globally. But he will unequivocally declare that the current season has been lost for Spartak (and the club will also lose a decent amount of money). The new coach will have even less time than Vitoria to try to instill his football in the team, and he will definitely not get new players until winter. And it is too early to consider the season lost for “Spartak”. Therefore, as they say in the memes: “Let Vitoria work.” The tantrum around the team is now too exaggerated.