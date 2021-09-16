Russian athletes are left without a head coach. Borzakovsky leaves – 09/16/2021

A source: Sport-Express

Borzakovsky’s departure looks strange so far. The Federation does not comment on this event, although it does not deny it. The Olympic champion himself is traditionally not available for comment. And several sources at once claim that he himself announced his resignation from the position of head coach at a coaching meeting. It is not clear what, in fact, the problem is. But in the eyes of the public, Borzakovsky is now a hero. He took responsibility for the generally unsuccessful performance of Russian athletes in Tokyo and the generally deplorable state of affairs in domestic athletics. Although, if you dig a little deeper, this is not entirely true.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CABGrrhqowu/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

New interpretation of the role of the head coach

Borzakovsky is the first and only head coach in the national athletics at the moment who did not have personal students and his own group. The predecessors Valery Kulichenko and Valentin Maslakov ruled everything in the national team: from the training camp to pharmaceutical support. And they were also recorded by personal trainers for a solid percentage of athletes. Therefore, it was absolutely logical when they were asked for everything – both for the result and for the doping scandals.

Read also

Borzakovsky, in fact, introduced into his sport a new understanding of the functions of a head coach. He did not coach anyone from the adult team (although at first he had plans to take up the endurance group) and, in general, did not want to influence individual athletes. Yuri joined the team at the beginning of 2015 – a grandiose doping scandal had already started, which for the next six years only worsened.

In such conditions, Borzakovsky’s candidacy for the role of head coach seemed ideal. An Olympic champion with an impeccable reputation, young enough and ready to learn. Life turned out to be more complicated, and in reality Yuri found himself between two fires. On the one hand, there are athletes and personal trainers who existed on their own. On the other hand, there is a national and international federation with its own complicated relations. Here the role of the head coach was also unclear.

Therefore, it is strange to blame Borzakovsky for the failures in Tokyo, to put it mildly. He wasn’t even there, and, unlike head coaches in some other sports, they would hardly have asked him for advice on zooming either. All the few stars of Russian athletics have long been working with their own personal mentors. And their only wish for the national team is that there are no overlaps in logistics and other minor troubles. That is, the main thing is not to interfere.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BzM1QU5ovHx/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Borzakovsky sat out all presidents

There is, of course, a layer of younger athletes that the head coach could theoretically deal with. Or, for example, the organization of a sports calendar – after all, in the absence of international starts, our athletes have lived for years in an acute shortage of any kind of competition.

Much of what was conceived for various reasons did not work out. Including because of the organizational chaos that reigned in the federation for years. Presidents, CEOs and senior coaches changed, the lion’s share of employees was disqualified because of the scandal with the fake certificate of the jumper Danil Lysenko. And only Borzakovsky stably remained at his post.

</p> <blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BxIYkA0nusw/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"/><p> An error occurred during download.

Probably, the departure of the head coach, whose team was reduced to 10 people, is logical. If the sanctions persist, it is not very clear why our national team needs a head coach in principle. Personal mentors cope with the training directly, and the coaching council is quite capable of choosing a squad two or three times a year.

In any case, Russian athletics has a lot to rethink. And the functions of the head coach and, in general, his necessity is one of the pressing issues. The sanctions will end sooner or later, and then it may suddenly turn out that ten Russian athletes are competing or 60 – there is no difference, the number of medals remains exactly the same. Then the heads of everyone, including the head coach, will fly. But I still want to play ahead of the curve.