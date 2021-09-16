Salma Hayek posed under the streams of water in a swimsuit

The celebrity poses under the streams of water in a burgundy one-piece swimsuit. The photo has garnered many comments from fans.

The famous Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek has delighted her fans with a new seductive picture. Photo posted on Instagram.

The celebrity poses under the streams of water in a burgundy one-piece swimsuit.

The actress accompanied the publication with a line from Lady Gaga’s hit Rain On Me.

Fans of Salma Hayek were delighted with the new picture of the star and left her a lot of pleasant comments.

“You are so beautiful”, “Goddess”, “Queen”, “Salma has found the source of youth”, “I would be flattered to be your servant boy”, “The best eyebrows and chin on the planet …”, “Holy Salma”, – they write web users.

