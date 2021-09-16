Samsung begins mass production of 90Hz OLED laptop panels

Samsung introduced a new generation of OLED laptop panels a few months ago. The company noted that the novelty aroused interest from many manufacturers hoping to produce laptops with OLED displays. Now she announced the start of mass production of the corresponding solutions.

According to Samsung, OLED panels with Full HD resolution at 90Hz are already featured in the recently unveiled ASUS ZenBook and VivoBook Pro. Samsung Display noted that the company’s panels are also used by Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung Electronics. According to rumors, in the future, it is not excluded even the use of similar solutions in Apple laptops. In addition, 16-inch 4K OLED panels are already in production.

OLEDs are said to provide more vibrant colors and richer blacks than LCDs, and have better response times and wide viewing angles. They are believed to be better suited for displaying HDR and gaming content as well. More and more laptops will use OLED in the near future.

As reported by Samsung Display, “90Hz OLED panels provide more options for consumers intent on enjoying high quality content on their laptops. With our innovative OLEDs, we continue to be the pioneers and market leaders in display technologies that deliver unrivaled picture quality.“.