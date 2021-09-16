Samsung mocked Apple’s new iPhones (photo) – UNIAN

The company openly ridiculed the novelties from the “apple” corporation, while not forgetting to praise their developments.

Samsung hints that Apple’s developments can hardly be called innovative / photo – REUTERS

Apple’s presentation, where the company finally showed the new iPhone, was not without a scandal. Samsung made fun of the “apple” corporation and made fun of the smartphone.

The American branch of the South Korean company Samsung has shared its jokes about Apple in Twitter…

So, on September 14, immediately after the presentation of Apple, the American representative office of Samsung published several “tweets” at once. In the first, company employees joked that they were experiencing déjà vu. With these words, they hinted that Apple’s developments can hardly be called innovative.

After that, Samsung decided to continue to mock the “apple” corporation. Company representatives wrote that they have been using increased refresh rates in their devices for a long time. As you know, at the Apple presentation, the developers boasted a refresh rate of 120 hertz. But, as it turned out, the idea was not new at all.

Apple jokes quickly became popular / screenshot -twitter.com/SamsungMobileUS

Read alsoMy iPhone is no longer the last: how was the presentation of new products from AppleWell, the final insult was a joke, in which Samsung also skillfully boasted of its innovations. As you know, the South Korean brand has been actively creating bendable phones that fold in half in recent years. Clamshell counterparts from the past enjoy success, but Apple is in no hurry to take this idea into account.

“How much cooler it would be if it could be folded in half?”

Earlier, UNIAN has already shown a selection of memes and jokes about the new iPhone 13. The smartphone greatly amused users of social networks.

Polina Kuzenko