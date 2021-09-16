Scientists have discovered precursors of life in protoplanetary disks

An international team of astrophysicists from 16 universities around the world has collected and studied new data on protoplanetary disks obtained using the powerful ALMA telescope. With the help of a new study, scientists have been able to detect complex organic molecules in protoplanetary disks orbiting forming stars, which are “steps” between simpler carbon-based molecules and more complex ones that are necessary to create and maintain life.

As you know, each molecule emits light with different wavelengths, creating a unique spectral trace, similar to a fingerprint. It was these footprints collected by the ALMA telescope that allowed scientists to identify the presence of molecules and investigate their properties.

The researchers looked for three specific molecules – cyanoacetylene, acetonitrile and cyclopropenylidene – and found them in four of the five studied protoplanetary disks, which are located 300 to 500 light-years from Earth. In addition, the number of molecules turned out to be many times more than the early models showed.

Now scientists intend to conduct new research and try to find even more complex molecules in protoplanetary disks. New data will allow specialists to get closer to unraveling the origin of life, writes Phys.org.