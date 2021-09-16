Scientists have explained the origin of the unusual green glow in the sky: Phenomena: 69th parallel: Lenta.ru

The unusual green flares in the sky, which occur in the atmosphere 110-120 kilometers above the Earth’s surface, are due to the collision of dust and neutral particles in the ionosphere. This is reported by TASS with reference to an article in the scientific journal Physics of Plasmas.

According to one of the authors of the study, HSE professor Sergei Popel, the results of such discoveries and calculations are important for explaining natural phenomena, in particular the propagation of electromagnetic waves. According to the discovery of scientists, the key role in the appearance and enhancement of the green glow is played not by the collisions of charged particles and dust, but by the interaction between neutral atoms and particles of meteorites.

Over the past decades, amateur astronomers have discovered several forms of aurora previously unknown, including the unusual purple “bridges” in the Arctic sky called STEVE. Physicists have found that this glow occurs due to the collision of streams of ions in the Earth’s atmosphere.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian constellation of satellites will learn to conduct research that will predict auroras and the latitudes at which they may appear. In the future, scientists will be able to create an emergency warning system for all anomalous phenomena in space.