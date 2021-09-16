Selena Gomez fans boo Haley Bieber again

На защиту девушка встала кузина модели - Айрленд Болдуин.

Surprisingly, many years after the end of the relationship between Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber, fans of the couple still cannot come to terms with the idea that their favorite duo no longer exists romantically. So, the current wife of Bieber – Hailey Baldwin had to once again face criticism of Justin’s “companion” during her appearance at the Met Gala 2021. Fans of the singer Selena Gomez began to shout her name as soon as they saw the spouses on the red carpet of the celebration. Fans of Justin and Haley called this behavior disgusting.

After the video got on TikTok, many criticized the people on the recording, calling the situation sad, and themselves disrespectful.

“It’s not cute. Selena’s real fans know she won’t like it, ”wrote the commentator. (Justin and the singer dated intermittently during 2010-2018).

“They are one of the happiest and most loving couples that I was lucky enough to meet. They don’t care what others think, ”wrote Hayley’s cousin and actor Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland.

Unfortunately, Gomez’s fan clash fell on Justin and Haley’s third wedding anniversary. This day also coincided with the date of the Met Gala 2021.

The 24-year-old model has revealed some behind-the-scenes secrets of preparing for the most fashionable event of the year.

“This is probably the fastest last-minute dress fit I’ve ever seen,” Baldwin said in the video.

Fortunately, the black column dress from Saint Laurent sat like a glove over the girl’s slender figure. However, the latter statement was contested by many fans who thought that Hailey’s stomach looks a little more bulging than usual.

Rumors aside, though, we focus on Haley’s look, which was inspired by two completely different sources of inspiration: Grace Kelly’s style and a more natural look for the Los Angeles women of the 1980s.

“I don’t know whether to use gloves because I’m trying to decide what should be the hairstyle – flowing hair or pulled up. I have never been to the Met Gala with loose strands. Always a high hairstyle. I love how the flowing curls look with this dress. If you put them up, it will turn out to be too corny. ”

Baldwin described the glamor of her past Met Gala appearances as “intense,” to which the journalist replied, “The themes were bright enough back then. However, you are a true American beauty. “

In the end, Hayley decided to ditch the gloves, opting for a simpler, more American look. The girl added decorations Tiffany & Co. – a diamond choker that added glamor to the look.

As for Bieber, he opted for a La Maison Drew tuxedo, painted white sneakers and Jacquie Aiche jewelry. On the red carpet, he appeared with a Drew House brand diplomat, which featured the company’s logo – a smiling face.

“I think the Met Gala is a very cool opportunity to celebrate the greatness of fashion. We both love fashion, and we both love it when we get the opportunity to extol designers. ”

When Justin was asked about the evolution of his style, Bieber replied: “I think I’ve matured and some things have changed. I’m married now, so I think I just became an adult. “

As a reminder, the theme of the 2021 Met Gala was “In America: The Lexicon of Fashion”.