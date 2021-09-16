Selena Gomez on her personal life: “All my boyfriends thought I was crazy”

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez, 28, recently became the new heroine of a YouTube video by Dutch makeup artist and beauty blogger Nikki de Jager, who came out as a transgender woman earlier this year. Nikki invited Selena to her place to test products from the star’s new cosmetic line called Rare Beauty.

In parallel with applying makeup, de Jager talked with Selena on a variety of topics. At some point, the conversation turned to Gomez’s personal life. The singer admitted that it was quite difficult for her to build a relationship during the quarantine period, and also said what all her former lovers thought about her.

It is quite difficult to arrange your personal life in quarantine! No, this is not an appeal for all interested fans. You know, it’s kind of funny because it sounds like I’m craving to have a boyfriend. No, that’s not what I meant at all. The guys are too complicated. All my exes think I’m crazy, but I don’t really care what they think!

– shared Selena.

Selena Gomez

Recall that Selena Gomez had the longest relationship with Justin Bieber. The couple began dating in 2010, periodically separated and got back together, and finally broke off relations in March 2018. In her interviews, the singer repeatedly called this relationship toxic and admitted that she was extremely happy to finally close this chapter of her life.

You get used to the fact that you have passion, disappointment, quarrels, and you think that this is love. And I believed in this for a long time. Now I want a real relationship. So that they are not codependent, complex, with communication problems,

– told Gomez about her relationship with Justin.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber

By the way, during the recent release of her culinary show, Selena admitted that she would like fans to remember her in the first place precisely because of her work, and not her stormy personal life. The star claims that she doesn’t like it when some people call her just a girl who “dated that person.”