Selena Gomez talks about working with Korean group BLACKPINK

The popular American singer Selena Gomez has recently made her fans happy with new compositions. The singer’s songs almost always tell about her own life experiences, thanks to which she managed to gain recognition from millions of fans around the world. In 2020, Selena recorded a song with Korean group BLACKPINK and released a music video. In the video, the members of the group and Selena dance and have fun against the backdrop of colorful pastel decorations. Despite the height of the pandemic, the artists managed to record a loud hit last year and stay at the top of the world charts for a long time.

“It was a learning process because the language was new, but somehow our different styles, along with their energy, just matched perfectly. The BLACKPINK girls were so cute. While working on the song on FaceTime, we had a real creative frenzy, ”the singer admits in an interview with GQ India. The song entered the TOP 50 songs according to the Rolling Stone edition.

The members of the pop group and Selena became real friends while working on the composition. It is also known that one of the songwriters is Ariana Grande. Fans have long thought that Grande would be the one to do the duet with BLACKPINK. The video for the song Ice Cream has already collected more than 495 million views on YouTube. Also recently, Selena Gomez presented a video for the first full-length Spanish single De Una Vez, which tells about healing from the past, recovery and forgiveness.

