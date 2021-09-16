Serena Williams: There is poetry in Biles’ grace. Simone sets new standards for beauty

23x Grand Slam Winner, American Serena Williams spoke about the personality of a compatriot gymnast Simone Biles. She previously topped the list of Time’s Most Influential People in the Titans category.

“There is some poetry in her grace. Simone is only 24 years old, and she has already become the most titled gymnast in US history.

Even now, when Biles does not participate in tournaments, she remains the ideal of modesty and confidence. 32 medals! This is a unique achievement. What she represents reflects the limitless potential of a black woman. If it were possible, I would look up to her in my youth when I tried to achieve my goals.

Simone uses her voice as a platform, talking about her path to self-acceptance, self-love, she is wise beyond her years. Defending her truth and protecting her mental health, she sets new standards for beauty, feminine strength and resilience, breaking the established stereotypes. Simona is a vivid example of what success looks like when you are indifferent to what the world thinks about you, ”Time quotes Serena.



