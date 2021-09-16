Sergei Semak: “Now our only task is to prepare well for the match with Rubin”

The head coach of the blue-white-blue team talks about the upcoming game in Kazan, injured players and the training cycle.



– Sergei Bogdanovich, in what condition are the players who did not take part in the match against Chelsea now?

– Usually players who don’t get game practice are a problem. We do not have such players, but nevertheless they are. In such a situation, it is very important to train well, when there is an opportunity to work without prejudice to playing activity, in order to always be fresh and ready to play.

– What is the current information on the injured?

– To date, the information has not changed: neither Ozdoev, nor Karavaev, nor Lovren train in the general group, so we will keep the situation under control and wait for the early recovery of the players we really need.

– The game in London was very costly both in terms of strength and emotion. Is there a risk that these forces and emotions will not be enough to play against Rubin?

– It always happens – after such games and after the matches of the national teams, the guys spend a lot of energy and emotions. We need to be able to switch, now our only task is to prepare well for the match against Rubin.

– Rubin is in the leading group, on their account – three wins and a draw in four RPL matches. What are their strengths and how can Zenit interrupt this unbeaten run?

– Not only Rubin – Sochi, Lokomotiv and Zenit are also unbeaten at home. The teams have not played so many matches yet, nevertheless this suggests that Rubin is playing well, especially at home, with its fans, and is achieving results. Well, we need to show our game and play reliably in defense. Unfortunately, in the last matches of the Russian championship, we do not always have enough reliability, so we need to work both in defense and in attack in order to achieve the result that we need.



– Last season, Rubin became the only team to beat Zenit twice in the Russian Championship. Does that make Monday’s match more fundamental for you?

– No, we just want to win every match. We played well with Rubin last season, but, unfortunately, the result was bad. It happens. Defeats happen, the championship is long, for thirty rounds there will be some misfires. It happens: you do a lot to win, but the result and the game itself are not always fair and reflect the balance of power, so we just need to prepare, play and give all our best in every match in order to achieve victory.

– Sergei Bogdanovich, do you have any concerns about the field in Kazan?

– I read the statements of Slutsky, who said that the state of the lawn both at the Central Stadium and at the new arena is not ideal and that the best lawn in Kazan now is at the Rubin training base, but what to do. Both for us and for Rubin the pitch will be the same. We will watch and, possibly, make some adjustments. Let’s see where the lawn is.



– Today is the team conducting a recovery training or are you already entering a regular cycle because the next game is on Monday?

– Today, those guys who played more are recovering, and for those who played less or did not play, there will be a full-fledged and rather difficult task. Tomorrow we will all start training together – it will be hard work for everyone.