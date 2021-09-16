Sheriff in the Champions League – reasons for success, stars, salaries, head coach Vernidub – former Zenit captain

The former Zenit captain is the co-author of the loudest sensation of the first round of the Champions League.

Yesterday we were convinced that not only expensive footballers are capable of playing football at the Champions League level. Therefore, do not listen to leaders who justify defeat in Europe at the cost of players. This is mainly done by those who do not want or know how to work. The weakest team in the Champions League in terms of composition and rating – Sheriff – punished Shakhtar for underestimation, relaxation and poor play. They only have one player worth more than € 1 million, but now the club is leading in the group with Real Madrid and Inter, and even Carlo Anchelotti already fears them.





“We and Inter are the favorites of the group. However, no one expected that Sheriff would beat Shakhtar. We have to be careful, ”said the head coach of Real Madrid after the victory.

“Sheriff” won not because of two random attacks and blunders of the opponent. The teams played on equal terms, the attacks flew in both directions, just the players from Transnistria used the chances, but Shakhtar did not.

Yes, there are no Moldovans in Sheriff. And in the championship there is no limit. Head coach, former Zenit captain Yuri Vernidub considers this to be a key success factor. Naturally, he does not think about the participation of the national team in the Olympic Games and even winning the European Championship. It’s impossible. But to show off in the Champions League is quite. Remember the words of Vernidub when the next Russian manager talks about the benefits of the limit.

“There is always harm from the limit. They will tell you: you have to be a patriot. But in Ukraine the limit is soft, only 4 Ukrainians on the field. Therefore, Shakhtar and Dynamo are participating in the Champions League, Shakhtar dropped out of the group. Look how many Brazilians are there at Shakhtar and how many players have been sold to Bayern, Man City … “

In Russia, as well as in Belarus, we simply pull the players by the ears. They understand: they will find work anyway. They are given a lot of money. And when they go out on the pitch, they don’t finish it, ”said the smiling Vernidub after the victory over Shakhtar. Brazilians, Colombians, Greeks played for the team – the maximum national spread.

They also like to talk to us about intensity. Russian clubs are constantly losing and taking off, because we have low speeds in the championship. But look at the (conditional) Sheriff’s rivals. They simply do not exist. Moreover, the majority are so poor that they cannot even afford foreigners. Therefore, the Moldovans play. But their football is like torture. And they do not add any competitive environment.





“Sheriff” in the economic world of a healthy person should never have been in the Champions League group. But the team, where the average salary is € 10 thousand, has passed all the qualifying rounds, deprived Crvena Zvezda and Dynamo Zagreb from the chances to participate, and now it does not shame at all against even bigger tops. One interesting fact – two team leaders recently played in Russia – Sebastian Thiel last season six months suffered with Tambov, and now one of the leaders in created dangerous moments in the entire Champions League, and the Guinean Momo Yansane already this year he scored 6 for Nizhny Novgorod and helped the team break into the RPL. However, his lease ended, and the club felt that they did not need him.

It is unlikely that Sheriff will score at least one more point in the Champions League. But their results before and the victory over Shakhtar are very revealing – it is like a roadmap of what Russia needs to do to return the results. And the first item is the limit.