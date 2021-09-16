Solana: Another Ethereum Killer

Specially for Investing…com

Trading or investing in cryptocurrency can be akin to trying to lead a distraught horse through a flame. More recently, it seemed that they were ready to challenge the record highs of May-June, but the rally has exhausted itself, and on September 7, prices fell. The ETH sell-off was more aggressive, however, from a technical analysis point of view, BTC was more bearish as it reversed the trend on the daily chart. Right now, the two leading cryptocurrencies may be fixing lower peaks, which does not bode well for the entire digital asset class.

Meanwhile, another surge may well make last week’s sale fade amid a new rally. The bulls see the recent plunge as an attractive buying opportunity, while the bears did not miss the opportunity to say their beloved “I told you so.”

Solana is one of the most popular cryptocurrencies that recently overtook Dogecoin in terms of capitalization. And as part of the latest correction, SOL was doing better than Bitcoin with Ether.

Solana – protocol with an eye to the future

In the world of cryptocurrencies, speed and efficiency are critical ingredients for success. Solana developers call it the fastest blockchain and the fastest growing ecosystem in the digital currency segment. Blockchain is the basis for more than 400 projects in areas such as DeFi, NFT, Web3 and others.

According to Solana’s website, the protocol is “highly effective for developers. Fast for everyone. “

On September 7, when Bitcoin, Ether and other digital currencies fell, Solana outperformed the market. A September 9 Cointelegraph article said SOL’s $ 500 target could be “conservative.” “Every day, more than two different NFT projects and token launches are launched in this ecosystem, so SOL is constantly in demand from individual buyers. As a result, the token maintained over 50% weekly gains despite the market crash. “

SOL and its market capitalization of $ 47 billion

On September 14, SOL tokens traded at $ 158.80, bringing the currency’s market capitalization to around $ 47.3 billion.

Solana – daily timeframe

Source: CoinMarketCap

The chart, which began in April 2020, shows a rally from lows of less than 60 cents to the high of September 7 at $ 191.04. On September 14, SOL traded 16.9% below its recent peak.

Seventh place in the rating of cryptocurrencies

As of September 14, there were 11,875 cryptocurrencies. SOL, occupying the seventh line of the charts, was ahead of 99.94% of its competitors. SOL is positioned one position lower and one position higher ().

SOL has a market capitalization of $ 47.356 billion, accounting for 2.25% of the total value of the entire asset class. On September 7, Solana hit its all-time high; it was on this day that bitcoin, ether and many other tokens experienced a major correction.

Successes SOL amid failure BTC and ETH

On September 13, Bitcoin futures reached a local low of $ 43,310, which is 18.5% below the peak of the 7th. That being said, the leading cryptocurrency is trading 33.9% below its all-time high of April 14, 2021.

Futures fell from $ 4,056.25 (as of September 3) to a fresh low of $ 3,110 on September 13, dropping 23.3%. Ethereum’s all-time high recorded in early May is $ 4,406.50. On September 13, the currency was separated from this mark by 29.4%.

Burning tokens and supporting smart contracts as rally drivers

Solana met the end of 2020 at $ 1.8421 per token. The currency has shown an impressive rally and reached more than $ 158 per token by September 14th. While the all-time high on the chart from Coinbase (NASDAQ 🙂 sits at $ 191.04, Messari peaked at $ 214.36. Keeping up with a fast-growing asset class is difficult because different platforms provide different price data. On September 14, Coinbase ranked SOL as the seventh largest token, while Messari ranked sixth (one line above XPR).

In addition to speed, efficiency, and a wide range of projects, Solana focuses on smart contracts, which are programs stored on blockchains and run under predefined conditions that automate agreements. Moreover, there are rumors in the market about burning Solana tokens, which increases their scarcity and value. Burning tokens is exactly the opposite of issuing, i.e. tokens are withdrawn from circulation.

The Solana blockchain is capable of solving some of Ethereum’s problems when it comes to scalability and high fees. Analysts often refer to SOL, DOT and Cardano () as “Ethereum killers”.

The recent SOL rally is another success story that will continue to attract speculators and encourage traders to look for new tokens that can show explosive growth. It’s important to remember that whether you invest in bitcoin or the seediest token, don’t invest more than you can afford to lose. High volatility and heightened uncertainty are a great example of how phenomenal profit potential coexists with huge risks.