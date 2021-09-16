“Some video games are meant for single people.”

Most recently, Hideo Kojima has been working on Death Stranding Director’s Cut, an expanded version of the game that will be released on PlayStation 5 this month.

In a fresh interview, Kojima talked about the future of his company and what kind of games he would like to develop. He mentioned that certain aspects of video games are popular with people who are lonely.

“Death Stranding is designed to create a strong sense of devastation, making the player think,” I went through all these difficulties to connect the world, but I can’t hug anyone, why? ” They find footprints, stair tracks and other footprints in the game. Then they understand that there are people just like them, and as a result are indirectly connected with them. “

Kojima cites Death Stranding as an example precisely because it was created to make the player feel isolated. The game director claims that players feel connected to other people through video games. Even if they have never met them, they understand that there are other people similar to them and this creates an indirect connection.

“I think there are aspects of games that single people play. People who cannot get along with the reality of this world can become heroes of an imaginary world and establish contact with other people. Death Stranding is a game that has that message. “