Sony sub-brand launches NVMe drives for PlayStation 5 with read speed up to 7300 MB / s

Sony’s Nextorage has released a new series of high-speed NEM-PA NVMe SSDs for the PlayStation 5. The series consists of 1TB and 2TB models using 3D NAND TLC flash memory and PCIe 4.0 x4 interface.

For the older version, the manufacturer claims sequential read and write speeds of up to 7300 and 6900 MB / s, respectively. IOPS (Input / Output Operations Per Second) is one million. The guaranteed volume of information rewriting for the novelty is 1400 TWB, that is, 1400 TB. Additionally, it is worth noting the presence of 2 GB of DDR4 cache memory.

The indicators of sequential read and write of the younger version with a volume of 1 TB are 7300 and 6000 MB / s, respectively. At the same time, the indicator of random reading is declared at the level of 750 thousand IOPS, and the guaranteed volume of information rewriting is 700 TBW. The model is equipped with 1 GB DDR4 cache memory.

The manufacturer does not indicate which memory controller is used in the new products, but reports that it supports 8-channel operation and is equipped with support for the NVMe 1.4 protocol. Both drives Nextorage the NEM-PA series are equipped with aluminum heatsinks that are dimensioned to meet Sony requirements.

Interestingly enough, Sony has decided to release a new series of SSDs not under its own brand, but under its own sub-brand. After all, Nextorage is far less known to the mass consumer than its parent company.