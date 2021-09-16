Spartak – Legia – 0: 1, what the Polish media write about the defeat of Muscovites in the Europa League

“Spartak” lost at home to “Legia” – the only goal of the Poles in stoppage time was decisive. But the edition Sport.pl noted that the meeting could have gone according to a different scenario if in the 10th minute the referee from Montenegro Nikola Dabanovic had appointed a penalty kick at the Spartak goal: “Ayrton punched Filip Mladenovic in the legs, but the Serbian defender quickly got up to continue the game. The referee did not interrupt her, and VAR did not correct his decision. Who knows how the match would have turned out if they had accepted a different verdict. Spartak was more dangerous in this match, but Legia delivered the decisive blow in extra time! A furor in the 91st minute. “





“This is a removal and a penalty.” The referee regretted Spartak in the first half

“Moscow has been conquered!” – reads the title on the site onet.pl. Legia is again better than Spartak. Both teams lacked accuracy, especially in the opponent’s penalty area. Varshavtsy expected mistakes, Spartak tried to attack on the flanks, shoot a lot at the goal, but this did not give results: in extra time Legia turned out to be better. The Polish club will receive € 630,000 for this victory. “

Louder heading off wprost: “Great start for Legia in the Europa League. “Spartak” on its knees! ” “You cannot write that the players from Warsaw came to Russia with their heads down and reconciled in advance that they would not be able to achieve a favorable result. On the contrary, Legia’s players from the first minutes showed their opponents that they know how to oppose them in a menacing manner. Unfortunately, they lacked precision on key points. However, it seems that Spartak should have been punished for the scandalous moment with Ayrton and Mladenovic, but the judge did not even consider such a scenario. “





The shame is not washed away. Spartak lost again to Legia, conceding in the last seconds

Edition Przegląd Sportowy ironically noted that any major Spartak player is worth more than the most expensive Legia footballer: “You don’t need to convince anyone how important this victory is. After the draw, it seemed that it was in the fights with Spartak that there were the greatest chances to score points in the group stage and take not the last place. However, “biggest” does not mean “big”: the Moscow team can field eleven players, each of which is more expensive on the transfer market than the most expensive Legia footballer.

And yet we managed to beat the favorite. The Polish champion in the Europa League has five more such matches ahead. Moscow does not believe in tears, but one must believe in Lehi. That she can afford to pleasantly surprise us in future meetings. “