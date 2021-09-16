Student Tutberidze withdrew from the Russian stage of the Grand Prix :: Figure skating :: RBC Sport

Elizabeth Tursynbaeva from Kazakhstan will not perform in Sochi. In the singles tournament, the Russians Maya Khromykh and Mark Kondratyuk were added

Maya Khromykh

(Photo: Global Look Press)



Russian singles Maya Khromykh and Mark Kondratyuk will perform at the home stage of the Figure Skating Grand Prix in Sochi. They were added to the list of tournament participants on the International Skating Union (ISU) website.

Also on the list were the sports couple Yasmina Kadyrova / Ivan Balchenko and the dance duet Elizaveta Khudaiberdieva / Yegor Bazin.

The name of the silver medalist of the 2019 World Championship, Elizabeth Tursynbayeva from Kazakhstan, disappeared from the list of participants in the Russian stage. The 21-year-old athlete is engaged in the group of trainer Eteri Tutberidze.

15-year-old Khromykh took fifth place at the last Russian championship. 18-year-old Kondratyuk is the bronze medalist of the national championship.

Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, Kamila Valieva, Mikhail Kolyada, Evgeny Semenenko will also perform in the singles tournament among the Russians, Anastasia Mishina / Alexander Gallyamov, Daria Pavlyuchenko / Denis Khodykin in pairs, Victoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov and Anastasia Katsalapov and Anastasia Koptsova / Anastasia Skoptsova in dances.

The stage in Sochi will take place from 25 to 28 November.