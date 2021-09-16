Studied to steal, played out with a broken nose: 20 interesting facts about the movie “Gangs of New York”

New York, 1863. In the wild slums of the American Dream City, there is only one law – the law of power. Any weapon is used here, no one counts the losses and does not mourn the dead. In one of the brutal clashes at the hands of the leader of the Native Americans – the Butcher Bill, the leader of the Irish gang, Wallon, is killed.

His son Amsterdam goes to a reformatory school for a long time, harboring hatred for the Butcher, who became the master of the surrounding neighborhoods. Years later, unrecognized by anyone, Amsterdam will return to its native streets with the sole purpose of taking revenge on the murderer of his father. American historical film directed by Martin Scorsese was released in December 2002.

This is the first collaboration between Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio, which marked the beginning of a long collaboration that spanned over a decade and spanned many films.

The plot of the film is based on Herbert Osbury’s famous documentary book The Gangs of New York: An Informal History of the Underworld; 1928, published in Russian in 2004.

Most of the gangs mentioned by name were real gangs in 19th century New York. Bill “The Butcher” Cutting is largely based on the real-life New York gang leader William Poole, who was also known as “The Butcher” and had the same credibility as Daniel Day-Lewis’ character.

Martin Scorsese said in an interview that he first offered the role of Bill “The Butcher” Cutting to Tom Hanks. He liked the script, but was forced to give up the role due to work in the film “Road to Perdition” (2002). Due to his arrest in 1999 in Paris in connection with the case of international prostitution, Robert De Niro refused to act in this picture, not wanting to travel to Europe, where part of the film was filmed.

Bill Cutting, the film’s xenophobic antagonist, has a particular dislike for Irish immigrants. Daniel Day-Lewis is a naturalized citizen of Ireland.

To mimic Bill’s butcher’s fake eye, Daniel Day-Lewis covered his own eyeball with a glass prosthesis. Day-Lewis learned to touch his fake eye with the tip of a knife without blinking. The roles played by Cameron Diaz were claimed by Claire Forlani, Heather Graham, Monica Potter, Katie Holmes and Mena Suvari.

Martin Scorsese hired The Magician, an Italian known for his 30-year career as a pickpocket, to teach Cameron Diaz the art of picking pockets.

Leonardo DiCaprio accidentally broke Daniel Day-Lewis’s nose while filming a fight scene. Day-Lewis continued to film the scene despite the injury.

During filming, Liam Neeson had an accident, colliding with a deer on his motorcycle in the suburbs of New York.

Daniel Day-Lewis disliked the greasy hairstyle he wore as Bill’s butcher so much that he shaved his head straight after filming ended.



During the filming in Rome, Leonardo DiCaprio had to sit in a hotel room for several days without getting out, so that crowds of girls who wanted to look at their idol left the nearest streets.



Filming began on August 30, 2000 in Rome at the Cinecitta studio, where 19th century New York was rebuilt, and then in London. When George Lucas visited the massive set, he reportedly turned to Scorsese and said, “This set can now be done with computers.”

Daniel Day-Lewis hired two circus performers who came to his home in Wicklow, Ireland to teach him how to throw thin, sharp daggers. He also worked in a butcher shop for several weeks to learn how to carefully butcher and gut carcasses.

One day, after the end of the shooting day, Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese persuaded Daniel Day-Lewis to go eat with them. He refused to go out of character, and the waitress was afraid to approach him.

A woman is fighting on the side of the Irish. This character was based on a woman named Maggie the Hellcat. She filed down her front teeth to inflict serious injury on her opponents, and wore long brass artificial nails that she used as claws. Little is known about her, except that she died in 1845 at the age of 25.

Production Designer Dante Ferretti has recreated over a mile of mid-19th century buildings spanning five blocks of Lower Manhattan, including the Five Points Slum, part of the East River with two life-size sailboats, a stretch of thirty buildings on Lower Broadway, and a replica of the Tammany Mansion. Hall, church, saloon, Chinese theater and casino, and more than five thousand costumes are created.

Scorsese demanded that everything in the film be natural. Therefore, on the set, Cameron Diaz really hit Leonardo DiCaprio in the face. Then the actor complained, “Cameron has a hard hit. After a few takes, my face went numb and my head went cloudy. “

Cameo directed by Martin Scorsese: The owner of the house, who is robbed by Janey (Cameron Diaz) while he is having lunch.