Svetlana Zhurova about athletes in the State Duma: “I do not agree with the critics. We represent our sport, defend our interests “- Skating / short track

Speed ​​skating Olympic champion Turin 2006 Svetlana Zhurova spoke out about criticism of athletes – deputies of the State Duma.

Zhurova has been a deputy since 2007.

– In the current Duma, you hold one of the most key posts in our difficult times – deputy chairman of the international affairs committee. You are not planning to join the committee on physical culture and sports in the future, because, I know, you are constantly on the subject and do not miss anything?

– I think that I am needed in my current committee. I am also a member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe. But I am also the deputy chairman of the PACE subcommittee on sports.

– In the current composition of the Duma there are quite a lot of titled, eminent athletes, there are no past champions. For example, I am very impressed by this, because I know firsthand their ability to plow for days to achieve a goal. But I have repeatedly heard opinions that parliament is for lawyers, economists, experienced business executives, and that athletes are useless.

– I, of course, disagree with the critics. Sport takes a huge place in our life. When, say, the Olympics are going on, everyone becomes fans at once.

We pass a lot of laws related to sports, health, proper lifestyle, construction of sports facilities. Who should defend this? Probably those people who understand this.

It should also be remembered that the Duma is not only a legislative body, it is a representative body. We represent our sport, including children’s. We defend interests.

By the way, why do citizens think that the Duma champions only have a sports education? The first is more often than not, yes. But after all, many get the second later! For example, I have a second degree in economics. And some people did not receive sports, but without interruption from performances they immediately received something else.

An athlete is not a sentence, it is not for the whole life, but only some part of it. It’s time to break stereotypes. By the way, a very large part of the deputies from the North Caucasus are athletes. There they are treated with tremendous respect, and try in this region to ask why you choose them! – said Zhurova.

