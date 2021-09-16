Swiss crypto provider Taurus adds support for Cardano

Users of the Swiss platform can now use Cardano blockchain tokens for staking, Taurus said

Swiss cryptocurrency service provider Taurus has added support for the Cardano blockchain. This was reported on the official website of the service.

Along with the Cardano integration, users will be able to use ADA tokens for staking. According to Taurus, the integration is “a response to the growing institutional demand for Cardano.” However, Taurus did not specify which of the major investors is interested in Cardano.

The company itself hopes that the partnership with the blockchain ecosystem will allow local financial institutions to expand the offer of cryptocurrency services.

However, the very news of the partnership did not greatly affect the price of ADA. At the time of this writing, the token in the ADA / USDT pair is trading at $ 2.3 (-0.8%). Market capitalization fell to $ 76.5 billion.

The collaboration with Taurus came after Alonzo’s hard fork was successfully completed on the Cardano network. He brought smart contract support to the web. Cardano noted that the project is still in its early stages, and the launch of the new version marked the beginning of a new era for the entire ecosystem.

Support for smart contracts in Cardano has even caused a dispute between the developers of Cardano and Polygon. For example, Polygon co-founder Sandeep Niallval has bet $ 20,000 on Cardano not being able to launch smart contracts on time. It is still unknown if Niallwal paid the $ 20,000 promised to the crypto community.

Meanwhile, Cardano’s chief ideologist Charles Hoskinson commented on the collaboration with Solana. Such initiatives should be supported by the community, not developers, he said. He also noted that he was not aware of the technical content of Solana. How the hasty launch of smart contracts on the Cardano testnet led to a wave of rumors – read in a special material from the BeInCrypto editorial staff.

