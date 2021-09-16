Tampa goalkeeper Vasilevsky posted a photo of the cat in the Stanley Cup :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

The main NHL trophy Stanley Cup was in Moscow, Nizhnekamsk and Ufa during the last week

Photo: Bruce Bennett / Getty Images



The Russian goalkeeper of Tampa Bay Andrei Vasilevsky, during the visit of the main trophy of the National Hockey League (NHL) to Russia, put a cat in the Stanley Cup. Vasilevsky posted the corresponding photos on Instagram.

The Stanley Cup was in Russia over the past week – in Moscow, Nizhnekamsk and Ufa with its winners Nikita Kucherov, Mikhail Sergachev and Vasilevsky.

In early July, Tampa won their second Stanley Cup in a row, beating Montreal 4-1 in the playoff final. Vasilevsky, Sergachev and Kucherov became two-time winners of the trophy.

Vasilevsky began his professional career in Ufa. In 2014 he left for Tampa. In 2019, he was named the best goalkeeper in the NHL. According to the results of the last Stanley Cup, he became the most valuable player in the playoffs.

As part of the Russian national team, Vasilevsky won gold (2014) and two bronzes (2017, 2019) of the world championships.