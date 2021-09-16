The autonomy monster Nokia C30 has appeared in Russia. Prices announced

HMD Global has officially announced the launch date for the Nokia C30. From September 16, the smartphone is available in stores. Nokia C30 is equipped with a large screen HD+ 6.82 ”diagonal, viewing angles are designed so that it is convenient to watch photos and films from different angles. The battery of the smartphone with a capacity of 6000 mAh allows you to maintain a charge for up to three days with active use, the manufacturer says.

The smartphone boasts the best optics in the C-series. The 13MP dual rear camera with a 2MP depth sensor allows you to capture photos and videos in high resolution. The front camera is rated at 5 megapixels and is equipped with a built-in flash. The phone runs on OS Andriod 11 in version Go… The manufacturer promises security updates within two years. The gadget is equipped with a fingerprint sensor and Face ID technology… The body is made of reinforced polycarbonate for added durability.

The smartphone is available for purchase in the branded online store Mobileshop.nokia.ru and partner stores. The model is on sale in green and silver colors. The estimated price for the Nokia C3 in the 2/32 GB version is 9,990 rubles. In the 3/64 GB modification, it will cost 11,490 rubles.