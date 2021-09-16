The cost of “burned” Ethereum tokens exceeded $ 1 billion :: RBC.Crypto

The altcoin burning process started after the London update, which was activated on August 5th. Since then, part of the transaction fees have been destroyed, currently at a rate of 5 ETH per minute ($ 18 thousand)

In early August, the London update was released on the altcoin network, which completely changed the mechanism for calculating transaction fees. Some of the commissions that miners previously received as a reward are now burned.

Burning is the destruction of a part of tokens to reduce their number in circulation. This method is used to combat inflation and increase the value of cryptocurrencies. All coin burning operations are recorded on the blockchain as a transaction, so anyone can verify that the coins have been destroyed.

Ethereum has been destroyed most since 5 August as a result of:

Deals on the OpenSea NFT marketplace – 42.9 thousand ETH;

Transfers in the Ethereum network – 25.6 thousand ETH;

Operations on the Uniswap crypto exchange – 16.7 thousand ETH;

Transactions with stablecoin USDT – 14.9 thousand ETH.

Since the beginning of August, Ethereum has risen in price by 33% to current levels of about $ 3.6 thousand. bargain at $ 175 thousand, while next year its rate may reach $ 100 thousand.

