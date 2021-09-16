The dates of the fourth season of the Dota 2 Champions League 2021 have become known – HellRaisers will miss the tournament | Dota 2

Tournament operator Epic Esports Events will hold the fourth season of Dota 2 Champions League 2021. The championship will be held with the support of the Russian Computer Sports Federation from September 18 to October 6. The prize fund of the tournament will be $ 50,000.

The group stage matches will be held according to the Round Robin system in the best-of-3 format. The group stage participants with the most points will qualify for the playoffs, where they will fight in a double-elimination system. The final match will be best-of-5.

The Dota 2 Champions League 2021 series started on July 19. In total, five championships with a total prize fund of $ 250,000 will be organized in a year. V-Gaming…

Dota 2 Champions League Season 4 group stage: