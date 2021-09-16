The defeat of Spartak in the 91st, the victories of Liverpool, Real and Sheriff, Barca will not fire Kuman, FHR is fighting for Kuznetsov and other news – Football

1. “Spartak” lost Legia (0: 1), conceding from Lirim Kastrati in the 91st minute in the opening round of the Europa League. Didn’t even help 23 shots on goal… Thus, Spartak lost in 4 of 6 home matches this season. In European competition, the red and white 5 defeats in a row…

By the way, “Legia” purchased advertising banners on the buildings of Moscow before the match with “Spartak” with the inscription “We are back”. It seems they have made the right decision.

2. It was hot in the Champions League too. “Liverpool” won Milan (3-2) thanks to Jordan Henderson’s powerful shot, Real Madrid snatched victory at Inter (1: 0) in the 89th minute (Rodrigo scored, and Kamaving gave the scoring pass!). “PSG” tied (1: 1) against Club Brugge. Messi and Neymar played the entire match, Mbappe was injured and was replaced.

“Miner” lost Sheriff (0: 2) away, Borussia won Besiktas (2-1) thanks to goals from Bellingham and Holland, Man City defeated Leipzig (6: 3), while Atlético and Porto no goals were scored…

By the way, Erling Holland scored 21 goals in 17 Champions League matches (at least 10 games faster than any other player), and Ajax forward Aller made poker in the debut match of the Champions League. Before him, only van Basten succeeded.

3. Ronald Koeman and Barcelona President Joan Laporta held tense meeting after losing to Bayern, but the coach will not be fired in the near future.

4. KHL. “Magnitka” scored 7 goals Avangard, Amur beat Severstal.

5. Zakharyan and Tyukavin are the most expensive players in Russia under 21. Arsen is in the top 20 most expensive players in the world under 18 according to Transfermarkt…

6. FHR working to reduce disqualification striker “Washington” Yevgeny Kuznetsov to play at the 2022 Olympics.

7. Tennis player Naomi Osaka, gymnast Simone Biles and American football player Tom Brady are on the list 100 most influential people of the year Time magazine.

8. BMW X3 car, presented to the Olympic medalist in Tokyo, the next day was sold for 5.1 million rubles…

9. Former first racket of the world Simona Halep got married for the Macedonian billionaire Tony Yuruta.

10. New engine “Ferrari” will become more powerful by 10-15 horsepower and should be ready for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Quotes of the day.

PSG are swindlers“Real Madrid will never be like this, because this is not a state club.” Tebas about finance

“To wash away the shame of the tenth year”… Fedun recalled the matches with Legia in 2011, speaking of expectations from Spartak

The coach of “Legia” about Fedun’s words: “There is a saying in Poland: “The gypsy did not beat his son for playing cards. And for the fact that he wanted to recoup “

Rummenigge about Messi: “Barcelona’s soul was ripped out… The Spanish League scored an own goal “

Crouch on Ronaldo: “I’ve always been a fan of Messi – a gift from God. But the other player breaks all the records. Tending to change views“

Stanislav Cherchesov: “After 5 years in the national team you need to go into the shadows and do some introspection… I have already received calls from Saudi Arabia and China “

Rui Vitoria: Spartak played better until the 90th minute. We’ve done more than enough to win“

Yeshchenko to a journalist after the defeat of “Spartak”: “And you do you mean you played badly?“

Spartak CEO: “No comment, please contact the coach and the players. Why should I say something?“

Nikolay Rasskazov: “My mistake decided the outcome of the match with Legia… I’m sorry”

Sheriff’s coach Vernidub: “Limit in RPL is harm. Just pulling football players by the ears“