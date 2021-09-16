The dollar billionaire named the main threat to Bitcoin

The founder of Bridgewater Associates has announced a condition under which the authorities of economically developed countries can join forces to destroy bitcoin.

Details

According to Ray Dalio, such a scenario is possible if it gains widespread popularity. The arguments of the founder of the hedge fund were listened to by CNBC reporters.

National banks will try to “lay their paws” on the most popular crypt of our time in case it becomes successful. If the attempt to take Bitcoin under full and absolute control ends in failure, the regulators and state authorities will decide to destroy BTC, suggested the financier, whose fortune is estimated at $ 20 billion.

“If it’s really successful, they’ll kill it. And they’ll try to kill it,” says @RayDalio on the impact of regulation on #crypto #bitcoin pic.twitter.com/q0engjLTy7 – Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) September 15, 2021

In May, the founder of Bridgewater Associates questioned the ability of the digital dollar, ruble, yuan and other national digital currencies to take over the crypto market. The reasons for pessimism are the lack of decentralization and the “obsessive desire” of regulators to manage these assets.

Earlier, the co-founder of Apple compared bitcoin to digital gold, and Western financiers predicted BTC growth tenfold from current values.

Recall that the El Salvadorian authorities were the first in the world to decide to give bitcoin the status of a national currency and immediately received multimillion-dollar benefits.

The fantasies of Ukrainian lawmakers involve imposing new levies on citizens who own cryptocurrencies and creating a new department for their administration with a bunch of gluttonous officials. The corresponding bill has already been adopted by the Verkhovna Rada.

